Jamaica welcomes one millionth stop-over visitor

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is all smiles as he presents Paulette Murray of Philadelphia with a bouquet of flowers as he welcomed her as the historic one millionth stopover visitor to the island for the year to date. Enjoying the moment is her husband Henry MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- Jamaica's tourism industry marked a historical milestone on Thursday with Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett welcoming the millionth stop-over visitor to the island for the year to date.

