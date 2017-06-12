Jamaica welcomes one millionth stop-over visitor
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is all smiles as he presents Paulette Murray of Philadelphia with a bouquet of flowers as he welcomed her as the historic one millionth stopover visitor to the island for the year to date. Enjoying the moment is her husband Henry MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- Jamaica's tourism industry marked a historical milestone on Thursday with Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett welcoming the millionth stop-over visitor to the island for the year to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC