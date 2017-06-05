Jamaica looking to establish region's...

Jamaica looking to establish region's first e-government system a " Holness

11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration is committed to establishing the first fully digitised Government system in the region. He noted that the aim is to make the Government's public service delivery more efficient through on-line access.

