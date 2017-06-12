'Jamaica is bleeding' - Phillips urge...

'Jamaica is bleeding' - Phillips urges national thrust to craft solutions to crime

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips , and Opposition Spokesman on National Security Peter Bunting speaking about Jamaica's alarming crime situation during a press conference at the opposition leader's office in St Andrew yesterday. With crime soaring to "intolerable and unacceptably high levels", Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips has urged the Government to lead a national effort in developing an effective plan to stop the bloodletting in Jamaica.

