Jamaica Health, Beauty, Weddings & Motherhood Stories for the Jamaican Woman

DR Kadian Walters is a no-nonsense individual who has a deeply embedded passion for the Jamaican patois and for breaking down language barriers locally. Dr Walters, who currently lectures in the Department of Language, Linguistics and Philosophy at the University of the West Indies , told All Woman that while growing up she had hopes of becoming a lawyer, and even though she often "played school" with the children in her Portmore community, she vowed never to teach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.