Jamaica Health, Beauty, Weddings & Mo...

Jamaica Health, Beauty, Weddings & Motherhood Stories for the Jamaican Woman

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

DR Kadian Walters is a no-nonsense individual who has a deeply embedded passion for the Jamaican patois and for breaking down language barriers locally. Dr Walters, who currently lectures in the Department of Language, Linguistics and Philosophy at the University of the West Indies , told All Woman that while growing up she had hopes of becoming a lawyer, and even though she often "played school" with the children in her Portmore community, she vowed never to teach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC