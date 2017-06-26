It's crime that threatens our tourism...

It's crime that threatens our tourism growth prospects

15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The steady growth of Jamaica's tourism should be a source of satisfaction for everyone, especially in light of its cornerstone role in the national economy. This newspaper shares the enthusiasm of Tourism Minister Mr Edmund Bartlett who, along with other stakeholders in the leisure industry, greeted the one millionth stopover visitor to Jamaica since the start of the year.

