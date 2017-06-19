Issa Trust Foundation to host inaugural 'For the Children'...

Issa Trust Foundation to host inaugur...

The Issa Trust Foundation is excited to help make an impact on the youth of Jamaica by hosting the inaugural 'For the Children' benefit concert featuring world-famous group Air Supply, along with special guest Tessanne Chin. Set to take place on Saturday at Couples Sans Souci, for a spectacular night with a beautiful cause 'For the Children', all proceeds raised will be donated to the St Ann's Hospital Paediatric Ward, as the Issa Trust Foundation continues their mission to provide training, education, and essential equipment to promote the well-being and development of the children of Jamaica.

