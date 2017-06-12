Internet Gaming In Jamaica On Fast Track

Internet Gaming In Jamaica On Fast Track

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission , has indicated that it intends to fast-track the roll-out of Internet gaming in Jamaica. Director of Information and Communication Technology at the BGLC, Carole Martinez-Johnson, said the Commission is currently reviewing proposals from licensees, which will be processed as quickly as possible.

