International Jamaican Models Make A Homecoming

Last October, as I was walking down Kamala beach in Phuket, Thailand, well on the other side of the world, I stumbled upon , a Bob Marley-themed beachside eatery, complete with plenty of images of the reggae legend. And let's not even talk about the past few Olympics, where Jamaicans have consistently asserted their dominance as some of the world's fastest runners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.