International Jamaican Models Make A Homecoming
Last October, as I was walking down Kamala beach in Phuket, Thailand, well on the other side of the world, I stumbled upon , a Bob Marley-themed beachside eatery, complete with plenty of images of the reggae legend. And let's not even talk about the past few Olympics, where Jamaicans have consistently asserted their dominance as some of the world's fastest runners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC