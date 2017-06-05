International Jamaican Models Make A ...

International Jamaican Models Make A Homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Allure

Last October, as I was walking down Kamala beach in Phuket, Thailand, well on the other side of the world, I stumbled upon , a Bob Marley-themed beachside eatery, complete with plenty of images of the reggae legend. And let's not even talk about the past few Olympics, where Jamaicans have consistently asserted their dominance as some of the world's fastest runners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC