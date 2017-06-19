Implementation of National ID system ...

Implementation of National ID system a must a " OPM

15 hrs ago

Acting Chief Technical Director at the Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart, says the implementation of the National Identification System is important, as it will become the primary source for identity assurance, authentication and verification of Jamaicans. "The National Identification System project is going to be allowing for all of us to have a national ID We think we have one now, as people refer particularly to the voters ID as a national ID but it is not," Lynch-Stewart pointed out.

Chicago, IL

