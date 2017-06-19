IGL celebrates safety

IGL celebrates safety

IGL Limited's 5th annual road safety breakfast ceremony was held at their Spanish Town Road headquarters on Wednesday at which driver Vernon Clarke was the top awardee. The nine-year veteran of the company says he spends 98 per cent of his time on the road, working out of IGL's Montego Bay depot.

Chicago, IL

