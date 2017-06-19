Idris Elba is spotted filming in Jama...

Idris Elba is spotted filming in Jamaica for Yardie

Read more: Daily Mail

Action! Idris Elba is spotted filming scenes for gritty new film Yardie in Jamaica... as he steps behind the lens for his directorial debut But Idris Elba, 44, has decided to step behind the lens for his latest project, making his directorial debut with gritty new film Yardie - and was spotted filming scenes in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday. Keeping comfortable in a pair of purple tracksuit bottoms, the handsome actor looked slightly unkempt as he got stuck into filming duties.

Chicago, IL

