I have been banned from dating - Reigning Miss Africa Continent queen

12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Rebecca Asamoah, the reigning Miss Africa Continent queen, has disclosed that she is single because she is not allowed to date as a queen. According to the beautiful lady, who is also Miss Ghana 2015 runner-up, she has a contract with the organisers of Miss Africa Continent which stops her from dating.

