'I don't think, I've ever been that nervous!' - Usain Bolt as he finished his final race in Jamaica Written by Philipp Scheidig KINGSTON, Jamaica -- It was his last official race in Jamaica: Before Usain Bolt finishes his career as the fastest man alive in 2017 in London, he said farewell where everything began: In Kingston, Jamaica. Bolt had his last official race in Jamaica at the JN Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium of Kingston.

