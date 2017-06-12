'I don't think, I've ever been that nervous!' -...
'I don't think, I've ever been that nervous!' - Usain Bolt as he finished his final race in Jamaica Written by Philipp Scheidig KINGSTON, Jamaica -- It was his last official race in Jamaica: Before Usain Bolt finishes his career as the fastest man alive in 2017 in London, he said farewell where everything began: In Kingston, Jamaica. Bolt had his last official race in Jamaica at the JN Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium of Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC