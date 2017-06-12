'I don't think, I've ever been that n...

'I don't think, I've ever been that nervous!' -...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

'I don't think, I've ever been that nervous!' - Usain Bolt as he finished his final race in Jamaica Written by Philipp Scheidig KINGSTON, Jamaica -- It was his last official race in Jamaica: Before Usain Bolt finishes his career as the fastest man alive in 2017 in London, he said farewell where everything began: In Kingston, Jamaica. Bolt had his last official race in Jamaica at the JN Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium of Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC