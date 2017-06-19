House of Dancehall, beehive of activity
A live show headlined by Beenie Man and Carlene kicks off a busy schedule of events at the House of Dancehall in Kingston. Dubbed 'Satdeh Nite Live', the show is scheduled for June 24 at the venue which once housed Green Gables Theatre.
