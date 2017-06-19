Hospiten Montego Bay gets ISO certifi...

Hospiten Montego Bay gets ISO certification

Read more: Jamaica Observer

The recognition from the International Organisation for Standardisation is another feather in the cap of the western medical facility. In receiving this ISO certification, not only will Hospiten Montego Bay have a leg up on the competition in terms of its global outreach, it is now clearly in a league of its own as it relates to international quality and environmental standards.

Chicago, IL

