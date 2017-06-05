Holness thanks Branson for promoting ...

Holness thanks Branson for promoting business spirit in Jamaica

Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government is grateful for the interest being shown in Jamaica's economic development by English business magnate Sir Richard Branson." The Government of Jamaica is grateful, very grateful to you," Holness told Sir Richard, the multi-billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, at this morning's opening of the Branson Entrepreneurial Centre, at the Sovereign Commercial Centre in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

