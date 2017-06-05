Guardian Life to pump $6b into real e...

Guardian Life to pump $6b into real estate

Guardian Life Limited will launch its first real estate development project in mid-June, a $6-billion initiative intended to speed up investment returns for the life insurance company, according to president Eric Hosin. The residential development will be done in two phases over three years on property owned by Guardian Life at Musgrave Avenue in Kingston.

Chicago, IL

