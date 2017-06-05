Greenwich Town tense after deadly attack
TENSION remains high in the Opposition People's National Party South Western constituency following a shooting incident which left PNP councillor for the Greenwich Town division, Karl Blake, in hospital nursing gunshot wounds and his secretary Maxine Simpson dead.Blake, who is said to be the nephew of Member of Parliament Portia Simpson Miller, received gunshots to his upper body while Simpson, 52, was reportedly shot in the head. The 56-year-old councillor was said to be stable in hospital last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC