Greenwich Town tense after deadly attack

TENSION remains high in the Opposition People's National Party South Western constituency following a shooting incident which left PNP councillor for the Greenwich Town division, Karl Blake, in hospital nursing gunshot wounds and his secretary Maxine Simpson dead.Blake, who is said to be the nephew of Member of Parliament Portia Simpson Miller, received gunshots to his upper body while Simpson, 52, was reportedly shot in the head. The 56-year-old councillor was said to be stable in hospital last night.

