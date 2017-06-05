Gov't looking to China to finance infrastructure projects in Jamaica
Chang noted that projections are that the overall road construction projects would increase the island's GDP by three per cent and generate more than 100,000 jobs. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr Horace Chang, has started discussions with Chinese officials on building out several infrastructure projects in Jamaica.
