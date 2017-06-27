Gloria Henry elected to head BPIAJ

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Former head of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, Gloria Henry, is the new president of the five-year-old Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica . Henry was elected president at the BPIAJ's annual general meeting last Thursday to replace Guna Muppuri who did not seek re-election.

