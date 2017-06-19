Global immigration card coming for Ja...

Global immigration card coming for Jamaicans living overseas

Read more: The Gleaner

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that it will soon complete the design for a global immigration card for Jamaicans living overseas. Under-Secretary for Diaspora Protocol and Consular Affairs in the ministry, Ambassador Sharon Saunders, says it will allow Jamaicans with foreign passports to join the line for residents when they come through the local airports, among other benefits.

Chicago, IL

