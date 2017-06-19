Give us Councillor Audrey Smith or Da...

Give us Councillor Audrey Smith or Damion Crawford

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

CONSTITUENTS of St Andrew South Western have started to pick their choices to replace their beloved Portia Simpson Miller, who will retire as Member of Parliament on June 29. Some residents said they want somebody who exhibits similar qualities to those of former Prime Minister Simpson Miller, who first won the seat in 1976. "Portia mek we have nice things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC