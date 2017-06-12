Four to get Keys to City
IN celebration of International Reggae Day on July 1, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will present the Keys to the City to four artistes on a date to be announced. The decision was made at a KSAMC council meeting in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.
