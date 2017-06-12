Four to get Keys to City

Four to get Keys to City

15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

IN celebration of International Reggae Day on July 1, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will present the Keys to the City to four artistes on a date to be announced. The decision was made at a KSAMC council meeting in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

