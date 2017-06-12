Four murdered in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of National Security, Robert Montague has stated that a special team has been dispatched to Hanover following the quadruple murder in the parish yesterday morning. Montague, who was speaking in Parliament today, said that the police are following strong leads and a massive manhunt is now underway.
