Four murdered in Jamaica

56 min ago Read more: Stabroek News

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of National Security, Robert Montague has stated that a special team has been dispatched to Hanover following the quadruple murder in the parish yesterday morning. Montague, who was speaking in Parliament today, said that the police are following strong leads and a massive manhunt is now underway.

Chicago, IL

