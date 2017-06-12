Foreign ministry working to resolve issues affecting CSME
THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has been working with its regional counterparts to resolve some of the problems that frustrate travellers within the Caricom Single Market and Economy . Under the CSME, skilled persons are entitled to move and work freely throughout the region, once granted a Certificate of Recognition of Caricom Skills Qualification.
