Foreign ministry working to resolve i...

Foreign ministry working to resolve issues affecting CSME

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has been working with its regional counterparts to resolve some of the problems that frustrate travellers within the Caricom Single Market and Economy . Under the CSME, skilled persons are entitled to move and work freely throughout the region, once granted a Certificate of Recognition of Caricom Skills Qualification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC