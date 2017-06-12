Flooding again
As if the heavy rainfall that set back several Jamaican communities three weeks ago was not enough, more agony was dumped on mainly rural folk yesterday, following consistent showers across all parishes, officials have reported. Up to last night there was no report regarding fatalities, but the living condition of thousands of citizens, who were just recovering from the earlier episode of flooding, was further eroded as the expected rainfall took its toll.
