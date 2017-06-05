'Fit yuh haffi fit' to observe UK pol...

'Fit yuh haffi fit' to observe UK polls, Mr Paulwell

The Leader of Opposition Business and Member of Parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell left Saturday to represent Jamaica as part of an observer mission for this week's general elections in the United Kingdom. His trip is sponsored by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association which is fielding 30 members of its Election Assessment Mission , comprising a head of mission/observer; an election analyst/observer; parliamentarian observers; election officials/observers, and UK election coordinators.

