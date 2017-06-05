Final whistle

Captain Horace Burrell, the suave yet tough-talking Jamaica Football Federation president, died yesterday in Florida after a battle with cancer. He was 67. News of Burrell's passing hit Jamaicans like a bullet header, as, while his diagnosis was widely known, he was still active and appeared to be benefiting from treatment at Johns Hopkins Cancer Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

