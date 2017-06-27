#FarewellPortia: Tributes flow as Par...

#FarewellPortia: Tributes flow as Parliament bids farewell to Ja's first female PM

Jamaica Observer

State Minister with responsibility for works in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, got the ball rolling this afternoon as Parliament said goodbye to the country's first female prime minister, Portia Simpson Miller. The tributes continued with Opposition member Phillip Paulwell, who chose to discard of his speech and delivered a goodbye tribute from the heart.

Chicago, IL

