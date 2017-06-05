'Exodus' at 40: Bob Marley's Plea for Peace and Black Liberation After Facing Death
Bob Marley and the Wailers' epochal album amplified Marley's message of Black unity and liberation, emphasizing peace and love for humanity-all after he was nearly killed. Bob Marley 's Exodus is one of the epochal albums in the history of popular music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC