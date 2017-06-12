Establishment of National Identificat...

Establishment of National Identification System a priority a " Holness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

He said the system will have a "positive transformational effect" on the country and serve to improve the lives of Jamaicans. "It will support the ease of doing business by impacting positively on security-related programmes, while promoting financial and social inclusion, as well as compliance with tax laws," he noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC