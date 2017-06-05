Education minister salutes parents
Minister of Edu-cation, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid, is saluting the thousands of Jamaican parents who, he said, were making "Herculean sacrifices" every day for the welfare of their children. He said the nation's parents ranked among the best in going the extra mile in order to ensure that their children can have the opportunities they might have missed, "because of the ups and downs of life".
