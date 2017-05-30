East Kingston police list three men as wanted

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police assigned to the Kingston Eastern Division have listed three men as wanted in connection with serious crimes, including murder, committed in the area.They are: 1. Dwayne Barrett otherwise called 'Nooksie' 2. A man known only as 'Little Junior' 3. Andrew Facey otherwise called 'Andrew Phang' Barrett and 'Little Junior' are said to frequent D'Aguilar Road, Glasspole Avenue and Shanty Town area of Rockfort, while Facey is said to frequent Adastra Road and La' Cruise Road also in Rockfort.

