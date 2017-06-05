Did former Contractor General Christie hurt more than help Jamaica?

An independent and reasonably objective assessment of the impact of former Contractor General Greg Christie on corruption in Jamaica is sorely needed, as he continues to seek to crown himself in a glory which seems to exist only in his mind. Regrettably, Christie's two-part response to the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn in last week's Jamaica Observer failed to bring light to the important discussion on reducing corruption in Jamaica.

