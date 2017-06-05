Did former Contractor General Christi...

Did former Contractor General Christie hurt more than help Jamaica?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

An independent and reasonably objective assessment of the impact of former Contractor General Greg Christie on corruption in Jamaica is sorely needed, as he continues to seek to crown himself in a glory which seems to exist only in his mind. Regrettably, Christie's two-part response to the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn in last week's Jamaica Observer failed to bring light to the important discussion on reducing corruption in Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC