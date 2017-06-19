CuraAao concerns increase - Public - defender begs for help for...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade remained mum last week, even after the public defender requested that an investigation be launched into reports of Jamaicans being left stranded in CuraA ao as Dutch Caribbean airline InselAir continues its suspension of flights to Kingston. Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry, who was accosted by Jamaicans in CuraA ao during a conference last week, described the situation as serious, adding that she has passed the matter on to the foreign affairs ministry.

