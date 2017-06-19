Concept design for new Gov't complex ready in 6 months
THE concept design for a Government complex at the Heroes Circle in Kingston should be completed in another six months, making way for the completion of a master plan by February of next year, General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation Dr Damian Graham disclosed yesterday. The 300-acre complex which will house Government offices, a museum and a new Parliament building, is well under way, Dr Graham told reporters and editors at yesterday's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC