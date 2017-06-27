Community colleges receive support to...

Community colleges receive support to strengthen technical education

11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The island's community colleges will receive support to strengthen the delivery of technical education programmes and to provide market-relevant, quality training to disadvantaged youth, under a memorandum of understanding between Family Health International 360 and the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica . The agreement will result in the institutions adopting FHI 360's Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Workforce Programme, dubbed Advance, which will see them benefiting from improved curriculum design and pedagogy, professional development opportunities for faculty and staff, and enhanced labour market-bridging services to help students find gainful employment after graduating.

