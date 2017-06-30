Community colleges providing access to affordable tertiary education
Executive Director of the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica Dr Donna Powell Wilson , along with Principal of Excelsior Community College in Kingston and Chair of the Curriculum Development Committee in the CCCJ, Philmore McCarthy, and Principal of Knox Community College and President of the Association of Principals and Vice Principals of Community Colleges, the Rev Dr Gordon Cowans. With a student population of between 10,000 and 12,000 in any given year, Jamaica's community colleges have become a game changer in the tertiary landscape.
