CMU student welcomes opportunity to hone skills in Germany

YEAR Caribbean Maritime University student Winston Chambers has been offered a scholarship to train at the DNV GL in Germany. Chambers, who will be taking up the scholarship in July, said he intends to take full advantage of the three-week programme as he looks to prepare to fully participate in the logistics-centred economy being developed by the Jamaican Government.

Chicago, IL

