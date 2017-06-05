Caribbean nations cannot afford to ac...

Caribbean nations cannot afford to act in isolation

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says Caribbean islands can no longer afford to act in isolation and need to come together to fully maximise the benefits from tourism. He noted that to continue with the status quo or the "every man for himself" approach will forever doom the region to second-tier status and where Caribbean leaders would have squandered a golden opportunity to get their economies on track.

Chicago, IL

