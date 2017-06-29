Blood from three streams
COULD WE USE PIC WITH MANY PEOPLE ACROSS C2, HAVE HEADLINE AND LITTLE TEXT THERE, THEN HAVE MOSTOF STORY ON C3? SUBHEAD: Productions combined for award-winning 'total theatre' The producers of Blood, staged over the weekend at Phoenix Theatre, Haining Road, New Kingston, may have created a new type of 'total theatre'. Over a half-century of paying close attention to Jamaican theatre, I had never seen anything quite like it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC