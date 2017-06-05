BGLC to fast-track internet gaming

BGLC to fast-track internet gaming

22 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission , has indicated that it intends to fast-track the roll-out of Internet gaming in Jamaica.Director of Information and Communication Technology at the BGLC, Carole Martinez-Johnson, said that the commission is currently reviewing proposals from licencees, which will be processed as quickly as possible. She was speaking at a JIS Think Tank held at the agency's head office in Kingston on June 1. Executive Director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, noted that online gaming is a lucrative industry, valued at US$39.9 billion in 2015.

Chicago, IL

