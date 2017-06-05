Beaches now Caribbean's first Certified Autism Centres

Beaches Resorts, the Caribbean's leading family holiday chain, in an effort to bring greater awareness to autism and set industry standards, has now attained the distinction of being the Caribbean's first-ever Certified Autism Centres by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards . This international accreditation affirms that the resort chain's kids camps and their team members are trained to provide a safe and appropriate vacation experience for families with children on the spectrum and who have other special needs.

