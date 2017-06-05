Beaches now Caribbean's first Certified Autism Centres
Beaches Resorts, the Caribbean's leading family holiday chain, in an effort to bring greater awareness to autism and set industry standards, has now attained the distinction of being the Caribbean's first-ever Certified Autism Centres by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards . This international accreditation affirms that the resort chain's kids camps and their team members are trained to provide a safe and appropriate vacation experience for families with children on the spectrum and who have other special needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC