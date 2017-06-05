Bartlett eyes a million visitors at six-month mark

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in a jovial mood with Ellen Torbert, Southwest Airlines' vice-president of diversity and inclusion, after she presented a miniature plane to him during a welcome reception commemorating the inaugural Southwest flight from Ft Lauderdale in Florida. Jamaica will, for the first time, record more than one million stopover visitors within a six-month period, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is projecting.

