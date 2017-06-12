Barrington Watson: Father of modern art

This is the third in our daily series highlighting 55 Jamaicans who broke down barriers and helped put the country on the world stage. Each day, one personality will be featured, culminating Independence Day, August 6. Born in 1931 in Hanover, Watson was educated at London's Royal College of Art, attended the Academie de la Grande Chaumiere in Paris and the Rijksacademie in Amsterdam, amongst other major European art academies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.