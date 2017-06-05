Bagging real fruit juice may be answe...

Bagging real fruit juice may be answer to 'bag juice' ban

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaican bagged drink, better known as "bag juice", is renowned, enjoyed and even featured in the island's music. So it is not surprising that the recent proposal to ban the bagged product from the school feeding programmes across the island has irked not only the vendors, but also manufacturers of the "juice".Surprisingly, the biggest opposition to the change by the Government comes from parents who feel the move is pointless and just a deprivation of children's comfort in sweet drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC