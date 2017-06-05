Bagging real fruit juice may be answer to 'bag juice' ban
Jamaican bagged drink, better known as "bag juice", is renowned, enjoyed and even featured in the island's music. So it is not surprising that the recent proposal to ban the bagged product from the school feeding programmes across the island has irked not only the vendors, but also manufacturers of the "juice".Surprisingly, the biggest opposition to the change by the Government comes from parents who feel the move is pointless and just a deprivation of children's comfort in sweet drinks.
