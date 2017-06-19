Audrey set to replace Portia

14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

If the numbers game continues to go her way, Audrey Smith Facey will be the next Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western. Thorough checks made by the Jamaica Observer have shown that the councillor for the Payne Land Division in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Council is way ahead of the other candidate who has expressed an interest in replacing outgoing former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Chicago, IL

