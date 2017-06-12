Ambassador Moreno, a true friend of Jamaica

Except for the 1970s when the then Michael Manley-led Government embraced democratic socialism and grew close to communist regimes in this region and in Europe, Jamaica and the United States have generally enjoyed good relations. Largely, Washington has assigned diplomats who not only protect America's interests here, but have been very supportive of Jamaica, particularly in the areas of security, the economy, education, health, and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.