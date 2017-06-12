Ambassador Moreno, a true friend of J...

Ambassador Moreno, a true friend of Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Except for the 1970s when the then Michael Manley-led Government embraced democratic socialism and grew close to communist regimes in this region and in Europe, Jamaica and the United States have generally enjoyed good relations. Largely, Washington has assigned diplomats who not only protect America's interests here, but have been very supportive of Jamaica, particularly in the areas of security, the economy, education, health, and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC