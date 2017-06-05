Alpha raises over $1m for young men at institution

Approximately J$1 million was garnered for the aspiring young men of the Alpha Institute through a fundraising mission on Friday, June 2 at the Spanish Court Hotel.The Alpha 137 Anniversary Dance hosted some 250 supporters of the institution in its commemoration. An authentic Jamaican "dance" session was recreated to showcase the immense talent of the institution's alumni and the future promise of current students.

