Alpha raises over $1m for young men at institution
Approximately J$1 million was garnered for the aspiring young men of the Alpha Institute through a fundraising mission on Friday, June 2 at the Spanish Court Hotel.The Alpha 137 Anniversary Dance hosted some 250 supporters of the institution in its commemoration. An authentic Jamaican "dance" session was recreated to showcase the immense talent of the institution's alumni and the future promise of current students.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
