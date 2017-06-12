Aim For Amnesty
SENIOR Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Traffic Division, is encouraging motorists with unpaid tickets to make use of next month's amnesty. "I fully support the amnesty and believe that motorists have another opportunity to straighten out themselves, so to speak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC